Boucsieguez, Cho, Owings face alleged financial campaign violations 

Three additional Lynnwood City Council candidates are under review by the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) for alleged campaign violations regarding financial reporting. The commission dismissed Bryce Owings’ case with a warning, with complaints against Dio Bousieguez and Ki Seung Cho under review.

All three complaints were filed Sept. 19 by Sam Landi.

The complaints filed against Owings alleged his failure to provide complete sponsor information for his campaign website. His website now lists Owings as the sponsor of his website. Owings is opposed by incumbent Josh Binda for Position 3 on the Lynnwood City Council.

As of Tuesday, Owings was listed as the sponsor for his website.

State law requires all candidates to disclose a sponsor’s name and address and all campaign donations and expenses.

The commission dismissed the complaint, stating it “may dismiss a complaint which on its face, or as shown by investigation, provides reason to believe that a violation has occurred, but also shows that the respondent is in substantial compliance with the relevant statutes or rules, or shows that formal enforcement action is not warranted,” the PDC website reads.

Boucsieguez, who faces incumbent Derica Escamilla for Position 1, faces similar allegations of failure to disclose sponsor information and failure to timely and accurately report expenses. The case is in the “assessment of facts” phase.

The complaint alleges Boucsieguez failed to report impressions obtained and sponsor information for his digital advertisements. Additionally, the complainant says Boucsieguez didn’t list the advertisement run dates or sponsor information for his campaign website and fundraiser link. The complaint said he also failed to report expenses for online fundraising software.

At the time of reporting, Boucsieguez is listed as the sponsor for his website and his expense reports were updated to include sponsor information for digital advertisements.

Similarly, Cho allegedly failed to timely and accurately report and describe expenses and failed to provide complete sponsor information. Cho is opposed by Isabel Mata for Position 5 on the council, which is currently held by Councilmember Patrick Decker.

According to the complainant, Cho did not list vendor information for expenses, including flyers, signage, food, beverages for his campaign event and other supplies. The complaint said Cho failed to provide vendor information, mileage and description for a $53 fuel charge.

Additionally, Cho allegedly failed to list website sponsor information and failed to include expenses for campaign signage and a banner on his financial reports. No expense or donation was listed for his campaign party venue, which was held at the Taekwondo school Cho owns, the complaint read.

At the time of reporting, Cho’s website lists him as the sponsor of his campaign website. His expense reports were also updated with vendor information and descriptions.

Councilmembers George Hurst and Josh Binda also received PDC complaints for alleged financial violations. Binda’s case is still under review, and the PDC dismissed Hurst’s case, citing his move to correct the errors within two weeks. Hurst is running for incumbent Mayor Christine Frizzell’s seat.

