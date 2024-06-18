Boy Scout Troop 304 installs new American flag in Lynnwood

It started with a phone message left on Edmonds American Legion Post 66’s phone.

“Could you help us replace the flag at our trailer park?” the woman calling asked. “It’s tattered and worn. We have a new one but need someone’s help to install it.”

The American Legion post knew just what to do.

Contacting Boy Scout Troop 304 in Lynnwood, they arranged for the leaders and members to visit the park. Trained for just such events, Troop Scoutmaster Jeff Seals organized his young scouts for the occasion.

With a dignified ceremony, they lowered the old flag and replaced it with a new one, while residents of the nearby homes looked on in appreciation.

The scouts also arranged for the disposal of the weathered flag, in accordance with established procedures for flag retirement. The troop has also assisted the Post 66 in retiring its own aging American and POW/MIA flags in a ceremony earlier this year.

American Legion and VFW posts are often contacted with requests to handle flag retirement and disposition. Being able to help the community with these requests is an important part of the role veteran organizations play in supporting the community. Post 66 became a sponsor of Troop 304 in January.

“It’s always an honor to answer these requests to help retire flags,” said Post 66 Vice Commander Gary Walderman. “And we are fortunate to have Scout Troop 304 available to assist us.”