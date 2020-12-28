Boy Scout Troop 49 Christmas tree recycling in Lynnwood Jan. 2-3

Boy Scout Troop 49 will be collecting holiday trees to recycle at Alderwood Boys and Girls Club on Jan 2 and 3, 2021. Drop your tree off between 10 a.m. -2 p.m. at: 19719 24th Ave W #10, Lynnwood, WA 98036.

Pick up can be scheduled at troop49trees.com for addresses in the greater Lynnwood area.

This is a fundraising event for Troop 49,which has been active in Lynnwood for over 90 years and, providing this service to our community for over a decade. Donations are appreciated but not required. Cash, checks, debit\credit card on site. Donate online at: sites.google.com/view/troop49trees/donations-appreciated?authuser=0