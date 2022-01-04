Boy Scouts accepting Christmas trees for recycling Jan. 8-9

As the holiday season comes to an end, local Boy Scout of America troops are offering several recycling options in Lynnwood for Christmas trees Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 8-9.

Troop 304 will be collecting trees at 188th Street Southwest and 44th Avenue West at a drop-off site across from the Lynnwood Recreation Center on Jan. 8-9 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m.

Tree pickup will also be available for areas where flyers were distributed. Eligible residents are asked to leave their tree by the curb by 8 a.m. For more information, call Nick at 425-967-8228.

Troop 49 will be accepting recycled trees on Jan. 8-9 at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, located at 19719 24th Ave. W. Pickup service is also available in Lynnwood, Brier, Mountlake Terrace and parts of unincorporated Snohomish County. Check this map to see which homes are located within the pickup area.

Troop 312 will be taking dropoffs at QFC located at 7500 196th Street Southwest Suite B from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Trees should be free from all ornaments and decorations. Flocked trees will not be accepted. Donations are appreciated but not required for pickup or drop-off.

Residents are asked to remove all decorations, tinsel, tree stands and nails as trees will be chipped. Troops will also be accepting used American flags for proper retirement.