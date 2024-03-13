Boys and Girls Club sponsoring All-Girls Flag Football clinic March 24 at Archbishop Murphy HS

The Boys and Girls Club of Snohomish County is offering an All-Girls Flag Football Clinic in association with the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday, March 24 at Archbishop Murphy High School, 12911 39th Ave. S.E., Everett.

Check-in is at 9:30 a.m. and the clinic runs from 10 a.m. to noon. This clinic is free, but you must sign up here to participate.