Bra-dazzlers needed for Lynnwood Breast Cancer Awareness Month exhibit

The City of Lynnwood Arts Commission is looking for Bra-dazzlers to decorate a bra for an art exhibit.

Bring your Bra-dazzling friends to the Lynnwood Library from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21. Use the city’s supplies to create uniquely decorated bras that will exhibit at Lynnwood City Hall during October, Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Contact Fred Wong if you have the following items to donate: Bras of any size, plus beads, fake jewelry, fake fruit, fake greenery, fake flowers, gems, bric-a-brac, fabric, colorful patterned fabric scraps, yarn, old game pieces, large puzzle pieces, lace, ribbon, scrabble pieces, small toys that fit in your hand, dice, dominoes, Mardi Gras necklaces, foam stickers, needles and threads, small safety pins, buttons, pipe cleaners, black clothes hangers, hot glue guns and glue sticks — anything you might want to get rid of for this art project.

The Lynnwood Library is located at 19200 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood.