Brazilian children’s author Ana Siqueira at Lynnwood Library July 25

The Lynnwood Library is hosting a Meet the Author event with Brazilian award-winning children’s author Ana Siqueira.

Siqueira will read her published picture book, Bella’s Recipe for Success, for the audience and talk about her upcoming picture book, If Your Babysitter is a Bruja.

She will also answer children’s questions about writing and being an author, as well as discuss the importance of trying again after making mistakes.

After the book reading and discussion, there will be a cardboard cookie craft for children to participate in.

The event will be held from 6-7 p.m. on Monday, July 25, at the Lynnwood Library, located at 19200 44th Ave. W.

Contact library staff as soon as possible if any special accommodations are needed.