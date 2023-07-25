Lynnwood City Council confirms Cole Langdon as new police chief

Lynnwood Mayor Christine Frizzell congratulates Cole Langdon on his promotion to police chief, as members of Lynnwood City Council look on.

The Lynnwood City Council Monday night confirmed Lynnwood Deputy Police Chief Cole Langdon to be the city’s next police chief.

The vote was 6-0 with Councilmember Josh Binda abstaining. Langdon will replace current chief Jim Nelson, who announced his retirement in June 2023. Nelson’s last day as chief will be July 31.

We’ll provide more details as they become available.

 

 

 

