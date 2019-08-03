Breaking: Superintendent McDuffy tells staff she’s retiring after three years with district

Edmonds School District Superintendent Dr. Kris McDuffy said she’s retiring at the end of the 2019-20 school year.

In an email to district staff Saturday morning, McDuffy said she had already notified the school board of her intent to retire as of June 30, 2020. “This was a very tough decision but after serving 37 wonderful years in public education — 17 as a superintendent — it is time,” she said.

The Edmonds School Board in 2016 hired McDuffy — then superintendent of the Arlington School District — to lead the Edmonds district. She replaced ESD Superintendent Dr. Nick Brossoit, who retired after 12 years at the helm.

School Board President Diana White said McDuffy notified the board about her retirement plans during the board’s Thursday, Aug. 1 retreat. Board members agreed “to immediately start the process to select a search firm to assist” in finding a replacement, White said.

McDuffy is the second woman to lead the Edmonds School District; the prior female superintendent was Susan Torrens, who served from 1997-1999.

In her announcement to staff, McDuffy added that “it’s been an honor to serve alongside such dedicated, caring professionals.”

The Edmonds School District has nearly 20,300 students. It covers approximately 36 square miles in South Snohomish County and includes the communities of Brier, Edmonds, Lynnwood, Mountlake Terrace, Woodway, and portions of unincorporated Snohomish County.

— By Teresa Wippel