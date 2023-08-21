Breathtaking performances, delicious food and jubilance at first Lynnwood Luau

Hundreds came to enjoy Lynnwood’s first annual Luau, hosted by The District to celebrate and embrace Hawaiian culture. The stage was completely surrounded by onlookers during the performances, which included dancers, musicians and a dramatic fire knife performance. Attendees were able to partake of games, lei-making, hula lessons and — of course — delicious food.
–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis
