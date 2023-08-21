Breathtaking performances, delicious food and jubilance at first Lynnwood Luau

Performances amazed the all-ages audience.
Sunshine From Polynesia encouraged the crowd to clap along.
Kahu Kamana’o blessed the area prior to his songs. He recommended that those interested in visiting Hawaii should visit Maui to provide humanitarian aid.
Sunshine from Polynesia graced the stage for hours.
Arianna Wright from Everett’s Colors of Hawaii spent the afternoon with her family, selling rare treats like pickled mango.
Floral adornments will soon cover this girl entirely.
A man at rest plays his guitar.
Two women (center) realize they have won the big raffle for a prize worth thousands while the man on the left goes to the stage to present the winning ticket.
One girl eagerly shows off her rubber ducky prize from the Dave and Busters booth.
Live music included singers, Tahitian drummers and ukelele players.
“Danny” from Snohomish High School was a crowd favorite.
A mother-daughter duo peacefully watch a performance.
Samoan fire knife performer Osmond Atonio in the heat of it.
Atonio threw and spun around his fire knife with utmost confidence.
Atonio tastes a flame.
When he decided to ramp up his performance, Atonio brought out an additional fire knife.
Performers graced the stage for one final sendoff and were met with roaring applause.
After the performances ended, audience members were invited to dance and donate to relief efforts in Maui.

Hundreds came to enjoy Lynnwood’s first annual Luau, hosted by The District to celebrate and embrace Hawaiian culture. The stage was completely surrounded by onlookers during the performances, which included dancers, musicians and a dramatic fire knife performance. Attendees were able to partake of games, lei-making, hula lessons and — of course — delicious food.

–Photos by Jasmine Contreras-Lewis

