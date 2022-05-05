Brian O’Keefe to speak at May 10 meeting of Olympic Fly Fishers

Brian O’Keefe is the featured speaker at the May meeting of the Olympic Fly Fishers of Edmonds Tuesday, May 10 from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at the Mountlake Terrace Community Senior Center, 23000 Lakeview Dr., Mountlake Terrace.
O’Keefe has traveled the world fly fishing and photographing. He has long been a contributor to fly fishing magazines with his stories and photos. You can read his complete biography here.
The meeting is open to the public.
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.