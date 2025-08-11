‘Bridge the Gap’ Festival and school supply giveaway Aug. 16

As summer comes to a close, Romans 116 Church is set to host Bridge the Gap Festival, a back-to-school outreach to help families prepare for the upcoming year.

Date: Saturday, Aug. 16.

Saturday, Aug. 16. Time: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Location: Romans 116 Church, 2721 164th St. S.W., Lynnwood.

The centerpiece is a free backpack and school supply giveaway for K-12 students, no registration required. The giveaway is first come, first served while supplies last.

Not only is this a community outreach event, but a full-fledged festival with vendors, live DJs and music, food and free haircuts. South South County firefighters and Everett Police Department officers will also be there for a meet and greet.

Renew Church, Millenia Ministries, the Marine Corps Reserve and Toys For Tots are sponsoring the event alongside Romans 116 Church.

For more information or to donate, visit the event Facebook page or the Romans 116 Church’s website.

