Briefing on utility rate study among items before Lynnwood City Council Sept. 3

Among the items on the Tuesday, Sept. 3 Lynnwood City Council work session agenda: A briefing on the City of Lynnwood six-year utility rate plan for 2020-2025 and an update on process improvements and a customer service focus for four city departments — Community Development, Economic Development, Fire Prevention and Public Works.

In addition, the council — meeting a day later than usual due to the Labor Day holiday — will receive an update on regarding the senior living community Destinations Lynnwood — originally Lynnwood City Center — to address requests for a crosswalk, pullout for pick-up and drop-offs, and police enforcement.

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the Lynnwood City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W., Lynnwood. You can see the complete agenda here.