Brier leads state in completing the 2020 census

When it comes to completing the 2020 Census, Brier leads the state — with nearly 85% of households responding.
That’s according to the latest figures supplied by Toby Nelson of the U.S. Census Bureau.
As of May 21, Brier was the best responding municipality in Washington state with 84.5% of households having returned their census questionnaire. The city has also cracked the “Top 100” nationally — coming in at 94th out of 19,181 U.S. municipalities.. And, of municpalities with a population greater than 5,000, it’s the 16th most responsive in the country.
Edmonds has a 76.3% response rate, Mountlake Terrace is at 70.7% and Lynnwood comes in at 67.0%.
A total of 68.7% of Snohomish County households have responded to the 2020 Census, which is just 1 percentage point below the county’s 2010 response rate of 69.7% and means Snohomish County is the fifth best performing of Washington’s 39 counties for census response. Overall, nearly two-thirds of Washington households have responded, making Washington the sixth most responsive state in the U.S.
The overall national response rate is 59.8 percent.
Snohomish County residents have a few more weeks to respond to the census online at 2020census.gov, by phone at 844-330-2020, or by mailing back their paper questionnaire. After that, Enumerators from the Bureau of the Census will begin in-person visits to unresponsive households.