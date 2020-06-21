Brier still leads state of Washington as top responding city for 2020 Census

Most Washington households responding — approximately 87% — have done so online at 2020census.gov, with the remainder either dialing the toll-free number or mailing back the paper questionnaire. This is higher than the national average use of 2020census.gov of about 80 percent.
With a 70.5% response rate, Seattle remains the second-best responding of the United States’ 50 largest municipalities. Louisville, Kentucky holds the top spot.
Households who have yet to respond can complete the 2020 Census online, by phone, or by mail. Households that do not respond to the census will receive a visit from a census taker who will help them respond.
The Census Bureau strongly encourages the public to respond online at 2020census.gov. Households can respond online in English or 12 other languages or by phone. Households can also respond by mail using the paper questionnaire.
As required by the U.S. Constitution, the once-a-decade census must count every person living in the United States. Census data are the basis for our democratic system of government, ensuring that representation in government is equally distributed. Census results shape the future of communities, as census data informs how billions of dollars in federal funds are distributed for health clinics, school lunch programs, disaster recovery initiatives and other critical programs and services for the next 10 years.
For more information, visit 2020census.gov.