Brier Terrace Middle School students bring home awards from Spokane conference

Brier Terrace Middle School STEM students took home awards from the 2025 Washington Technology Student Association Conference in Spokane earlier this month.
The Technology Student Association (TSA) is the nation’s largest STEM student leadership organization, with 2,800 students competing in over 84 events during the April 2-5 state conference.
A total of 22 Brier Terrace students competed in 13 events, with 16 students finishing in the top five for their events.
1st Place Career Prep – Asher Seitz
1st Place Biotechnology – Josie Franklin, Shriya Gautam, Bella Rei and Kayla Towne
1st Place Medical Technology – Landon Voetmann, Aiden Ross and Aditya Chakravarthy
1st Place Structural Engineering – Robert Mar and Shaashwat Udayakumar
3rd Place Biotechnology – Kemuel Argopradipto, Devansh Chadha, Henry Lo and Tianhe Luo
3rd Place Structural Engineering – Indira Richards and Bella Rei
4th Place Structural Engineering – Devansh Chadha and Henry Lo
5th Place Structural Engineering – Kemuel Argopradipto and Tianhe Luo
Top 5 – Fashion Design – Josie Franklin, Juniper Marsh, Shriya Gautam, and Kayla Towne
Top 5 – Career Prep – Indira Richards
Top 5 – Leadership – Asher Seitz, Aditya Chakravarthy, and Tianhe Luo
Top 5 – Essays in Technology – Juniper Marsh
Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.