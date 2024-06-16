Brier Terrace MS Girl Scout saves life, earns prestigious award

Not long after Brier Terrace Middle School student Alysabeta Barrett began babysitting, the skills she learned in her babysitting classes helped her save the life of a young child in her care — and according to the Edmonds School District, she received the Girl Scout Medal of Honor for her heroic actions.

The Medal of Honor is a lifesaving award given by Girl Scouts of the USA to girls who have saved or attempted to save a human life under circumstances that indicate heroism, and is reserved for those who have performed heroic acts beyond the degree of maturity and training to be expected at their age.

Learn more in this school district video: