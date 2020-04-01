Brighten your window with a rainbow, Lynnwood Posted: March 31, 2020 4 The City of Lynnwood is asking residents to “bring some color and positivity” into the Lynnwood during this time of uncertainty by showing off rainbows in their homes. “We invite you to join the thousands around the world to create rainbows for your window(s) as a message of hope and encouragement to the Lynnwood community,” the city said on its Facebook page. “Let’s fill Lynnwood with color!” Have you placed a rainbow in your window? Take a photo and email it to lynnwoodtodayeditor@gmail.com — and we will share it with readers. Also include your Lynnwood neighborhood, if you’d like.