Brighton students pack snacks for Washington Kids in Transition

Students from Brighton School in Mountlake Terrace recently packed thousands of snacks into bags to be donated to Washington Kids in Transition, an organization that supports local homeless children. Over the past few months, Brighton students held a school-wide donation drive and collected thousands of snack food items, including granola bars, fruit cups and crackers. During the packing event, students, their families and friends used the donations to prepare bags that will be distributed on Edmonds School District buses so that children in need can take snacks home after school.