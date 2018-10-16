Bring family to Spook & Splash at Lynnwood Recreation Center Oct. 20

Delight in a night of spooktakular fun from 7-10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 20 at the Lynnwood Recreation Center during Spook & Splash at the Lynnwood pool.

Bring the family in their Halloween costumes to this family-friendly event for goblins big and small (ages 1 and up) who seek a not-so-scary but oh-so-fun activity for Halloween. Activities will include carnival games, crafts, food, trick-or-treating in the Candyland Forest and a splash in the pool!

While the event runs from 7-10 p.m., the swim is scheduled from 8-10 p.m. Cost is $6/per person.

Pre-registration is suggested. Visit www.PlayLynnwood.com, stop by the Recreation Center or call 425-670-5732.