Brookstone to close all stores following second bankruptcy in four years

Brookstone is closing all of its 102 stores after declaring its second bankruptcy in four years, including the location inside Alderwood Mall.

When the Alderwood Mall store will be closing, “We’re not 100 sure,” said a store employee on Wednesday. “All we know is we’re here until the end of September. It could be longer, though.”

She added, “We’re actually getting shipment today or tomorrow, of 900 boxes.”

The chain, which was established in 1965, offered such techie gadgets as oscillating massage chairs, upscale barbecue utensils with digital readouts and toy drones, among other unique items.

Brookstone has a $500 million debt, with assets of $50 million to $100 million.

Its online presence will continue, available at this link.

–Story and photos by David Carlos