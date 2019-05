BSA Troop 49, in Lynnwood since 1928, is having a garage sale Saturday, June 1 from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Alderwood Boys and Girls Club, 19719 24th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The event is a fundraiser for the troop’s summer camp in California in 2020.

Learn more about the troop here.