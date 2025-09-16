Budget, Crisis Care Center, land use revenue impacts on Sept. 17 Lynnwood council agenda

The Lynnwood City Council is set to meet Wednesday to discuss the city’s Crisis Care Center, land use productivity and follow up on the 2025-26 budget.

The meeting will start with an update on Lynnwood’s Crisis Care Center, with an introduction to the service provider, Sea Mar Community Health Centers. The center is a short-term mental health and/or substance use crisis stabilization center.

The council is then set to analyze 2021 data showing how Lynnwood’s individual land use zones impact the city’s revenue. The council will learn the value of density, mixed-use and transit-oriented development to guide future policy decisions.

Last, staff will give the council an update on the 2024-25 city budget. Lynnwood faces a $10.7 million budget deficit as revenues fell short of projections for the first half of 2025. In response, the city is considering service and staff reductions to close the gap. Learn more here.

View the full agenda here. The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 17 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.