Budget, emergency management, opioid settlement spending on Lynnwood agenda Oct. 20

The Lynnwood City Council is scheduled Oct. 20 to review the City’s 2024 state Accountability Audit report, its opioid settlement spending and emergency management plans – and also continue discussion on the 2025-26 budget.

Washington state law requires that cities undergo an annual audit to ensure they are following the law and properly using public funds. The Council Monday is set to review the audit findings with representatives from the Washington State Auditor’s office. The draft report shows Lynnwood has complied with all metrics reviewed in the audit.

The Council is also set to review its emergency management plan under Snohomish County’s Comprehensive Emergency Plan. The plan identifies local hazards and outlines how agencies will work together during emergencies, describing how Lynnwood will manage disasters to protect lives, property and the environment. The city developed its plan with the county and local partners to meet legal requirements, according to city documents.

Lynnwood has more than $900,000 remaining in its opioid fund, another topic of discussion Monday night. The Council will discuss a proposed spending plan before potentially approving it later this month. The proposed plan calls for spending $500,000 on contracts with up to five local organizations by March 2026. The remaining funds would be available for “internal projects or future needs as approved by Council,” city documents read.

Further, the council will discuss the budget, review a 2025 third-quarter financial report and discuss potentially changing the city’s minimum fund balance policy. Lynnwood for 2025-26 faces a projected $11.8 million biennial budget shortfall. City code currently requires the equivalent of 2.5 months of city expenses to be in its emergency fund. Lowering the requirement could pull the city out of a deficit for the end of 2025, as required by state law. However, this would not affect the estimated $8 million shortfall for 2026, city staff said.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 20 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.