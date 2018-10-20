Budget presentations to continue at Sept. 22 Lynnwood City Council meeting

The Lynnwood City Council at its Monday, Sept. 22 business meeting is scheduled to continuing hearing from city department heads regarding their proposed 2019-20 biennial budgets.

The council is also scheduled to issue three proclamations, related to recognition of Ed’s Surplus, Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Veterans Day.

And as part of its consent agenda, the council is set to confirm appointments of Michelle Winters to the Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Commission and Justin Langager to the Human Services Commission.

The council is also scheduled as part of its consent agenda to approve the contract between the City of Lynnwood and the Lynnwood Police Guild, which represents officers and sergeants.

Budget presentations are as follows:

7:30 p.m. Human Resources

8 p.m. Community Development

8:40 p.m. Economic Development

9:10 PM Break

9:15 p.m. Information Technology

9:45 p.m. Public Works

The meeting will begin at 7 p.m. in the City Hall Council Chambers, 19100 44th Ave. W. You can see the complete agenda here.