Budget update, public facilities district contract review on Lynnwood council agenda Sept. 15

The Lynnwood City Council at its Sept. 15 meeting is set to review the Lynnwood Public Facilities District (the District) redevelopment plan and the city’s budget deficit.

The meeting will begin with a briefing on the District’s proposed master plan, which will transform the Lynnwood Event Center property into a mixed-use district with housing, retail, hotel space, green areas and an expanded event center. The city and the District have drafted a development agreement to guide infrastructure improvements and design standards.

Finance staff will also introduce a resolution concerning a short-term loan program for the the District. The program, authorized earlier this year by the district, is intended to help cover design work, road improvements and environmental remediation tied to redevelopment efforts.

In addition, the council will continue its review of the 2025-26 budget. A lower-than-expected fund balance and revenue shortfalls have forced the city to identify staff reductions and other cuts, with several positions already eliminated across departments.

The meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m., Monday, Sept. 15 at Lynnwood City Hall: 19100 44th Ave. W. It will also be livestreamed on the city’s website and Zoom.

