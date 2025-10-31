Budget, wage theft and surveillance concerns rise at Oct. 27 Lynnwood Council meeting

Will you chip in to support our nonproft newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support Lynnwood Today!

The Lynnwood City Council at its Oct. 27 meeting approved changes to its reserve fund policy, reviewed a quarterly sales tax report and heard resident concerns about alleged wage theft and potential privacy breaches of Lynnwood’s Flock license plate cameras.

Council temporarily adjusts reserve fund policy

In response to Lynnwood’s ongoing General Fund shortfall for 2025-26, the Council voted unanimously to temporarily reduce the required General Fund Reserve Policy. The resolution amends the policy, reducing the required reserve balance from two-and-a-half months to two months of the prior fiscal year’s operating expenditures. The effort will potentially pull Lynnwood out of its $2.5 million shortfall projected for the end of the year, as required by state law. The change will only last through 2026.

However, after the city made $11 million in cuts to expenses earlier this year, a projected $8 million gap for 2026 remains – even with the policy change, Lynnwood Finance Director Michelle Meyer said.

The council also reviewed a quarterly sales tax and revenue report. Meyer said overall sales tax revenue remains relatively flat year-over-year, although third-quarter revenues showed an increase of $700,000 due to an unexpected $900,000 one-time payment from a single vendor, which was likely a multi-year catch-up and not forecastable revenue.

Public scrutiny raised over Flock surveillance and wage theft concerns

Residents during Monday’s public comment period expressed concerns about Lynnwood Police Department’s (LPD) Flock license plate cameras, focused on the potential safety and surveillance risks the technology might pose. Interest in the cameras peaked after the University of Washington published a study Leaving the Door Wide Open: Flock Surveillance Systems Expose Washington Data to Immigration Enforcement.

According to data provided by researchers, out-of-state law enforcement accessed Lynnwood’s data without LPD’s permission. Two agencies searched Lynnwood’s data for immigration-related purposes, which LPD promised wouldn’t happen. Similar incidents happened throughout Washington, even exposing data to the U.S. Border Patrol and Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Several members of the Western State Carpenters Local 425 union attended the council meeting, raising concerns over alleged wage theft and exploitation from contractors for the Enzo apartments in Lynnwood. As reported last week by the Lynnwood Times, the Council in 2024 approved a $6.4 million, eight-year multifamily tax exemption contract with the project developers, American Capital Group LLC.

Speakers at Monday’s meeting said workers were cheated out of overtime wages. This comes a year after the union gave a presentation to the Council in 2024, calling them to prioritize contractors for city projects that would enter fair labor agreements and treat workers fairly. The speakers criticized the Council, stating disappointment in what they perceived as a lack of action.

Further, the City removed the recording of the 2024 meeting from its website. On Monday, City staff said its insurance company advised the action as the recording wasn’t taken by the City. However, the recording can be obtained through a public records request, staff said.

In other business, the Council adopted a proclamation designating Oct. 28 as First Responders Day. The proclamation honored the dedication of Lynnwood Police Department, South County Fire, Snohomish County 911 and public works employees, many of whom attended the meeting to accept the proclamation. The Council also held a public hearing for updates to its Unified Development Code (UDC), proposing minor adjustments to driveway length requirements and bicycle parking capacity rules.

— Contact Ashley at ashley@myedmondsnews.com.