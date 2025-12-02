Build a winter wreath in virtual Sno-Isle Libraries acrylics workshop

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Join Sno-Isle Libraries Saturday, Dec. 6 for a DIY online acrylics workshop where you’ll learn to create your own whimsical winter wreath for the holiday season.

The workshop will highlight different styles from which to draw inspiration, and it will be led by a teaching artist from SilverKite Community Arts.

The workshop is from 10:30-11:30 a.m. Dec. 6. Information and registration are available here.

Participants should have the following supplies:

Mixed media paper or canvas (if using canvas, use something no larger than 9″x12″)

Acrylic Paints (bright green, dark green, white, black, red, pink, yellow and any other colors you like)

A cup of water

Brushes (one larger to add in the background and at least one smaller for details)

Paper towels

A fine tip permanent marker

For questions about registration, contact SilverKite at info@silverkite.us or 360-218-4884. The program is funded by the Sno-Isle Libraries Foundation and will be facilitated by SilverKite teaching artist Ashley McEneny.