Burglars use truck to break into One Stop Market, steal ATM

Four suspects used a stolen truck to break down the front door of Lynnwood’s One Stop Market earlier this week, stealing the ATM located inside.

According to Lynnwood police, the incident occurred around 3 a.m. Aug. 28 at the market, located in the 7000 block of 196th Street Southwest. No one was injured in the incident, which caused an estimated $75,000 damage.

One Stop’s video security camera (footage above) showed the stolen truck backing into the store’s entrance. After ramming through the doorway, suspects got out of the vehicle and dragged the ATM out of the store. The suspects, two men and two women, made away with about $600 from the ATM. The store’s security alarm contacted Lynnwood police, and officers responded within minutes, police spokesperson Maren McKay said.

According to McKay, police recommend businesses get a security system and an alarm. Many business have begun to install 3-foot concrete cylinders in the front of their businesses, which have been shown to be a deterrent for these types of crime, she said.

Detectives are investigating the burglary, and those with any information are urged to call the department’s main line at 425-670-5600.

— By Jasmine Contreras-Lewis