Air quality has greatly improved in the Puget Sound region, reaching normal, healthy levels by midday Thursday.

The Stage 1 Burn Ban was also lifted at 1 p.m. Thursday due to the improved air quality conditions.

However, smoke may return next week.

“Enjoy it, and be on the look out for more smoke, as weather models already suggest we could get a day of smoke early next week,” the forecast from Puget Sound Clean Air Agency states.