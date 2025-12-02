Buses will replace Sound Transit trains during late night maintenance Dec. 2-4

Will you chip in to support our nonprofit newsroom with a donation today? Yes, I want to support My Lynnwood News!

Buses will replace Link 1 Line Sound Transit trains between Northgate and Capitol Hill stations during late night hours on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday, Dec. 2, 3, and 4 to accommodate planned monthly maintenance work, according to a Sound Transit news release.

Passengers should plan ahead and expect around 45 minutes of increased travel time.

During the work, 1 Line trains will continue operating between Lynnwood and Northgate and between Capitol Hill and Angle Lake.

The last train to Angle Lake serving all north Seattle stations will depart from Lynnwood at 10:17 p.m., serving Northgate and Capitol Hill, according to Sound Transit. The last train to Lynnwood City Center serving all north stations will depart from Angle Lake at 9:38 p.m., serving Capitol Hill and Northgate.

All trips between Capitol Hill and Northgate after those trains will be served by 1 Line shuttle buses, which will make all intermediate stops.

Riders can sign up to receive email service alerts for Link light rail, ST Express bus routes, the T Line, and the Sounder N Line and S Line by visiting the Sound Transit Service alerts page.

A language line is available to provide translation assistance for passengers with limited proficiency in English at 800-823-9230.