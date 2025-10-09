Call all young artists: Enter the ‘Design Together, Discover Together’ you art contest in October

Grab your markers, paints, crayons or tablet—whatever is your jam—it’s time to let your imagination roll! Community Transit launched the “Design Together, Discover Together” youth art contest, open to Snohomish County youths ages 5–18.

The theme of the contest is “Riding Transit with Friends.” Now through Oct. 20, kids and teens can submit their original artwork for a chance to win gift cards or see their work featured on a Community Transit bus.

Prizes include gift cards for winners in three age categories. Enter and check out the official rules and submission specifications: ctgo.org/win