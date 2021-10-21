Calling all adults: Lynnwood Recreation Center offering range of classes this fall

Lynnwood Recreation Center invites adults to participate in one of the city’s many engaging recreation classes that starts the week of Oct. 25.

Classes include:

Colored pencil: All you need is a pencil, paper and a few tools. Textures and strokes will be practiced using layering, brushing and more techniques. 10/28- 12/9 at 4 – 6 p.m.

Digital Music: This class will help you on your way to creating your own musical art. Learn the basics of beat production, mixing, and recording. The class will cover the studio equipment needed for the modern computer recording setup and how to use it . 10/27- 12/8 at 8-9 p.m

Hula for Everyone: Participants begin with basic steps and hand motions and continue on to learn beautiful hulas both old and new. Every class begins with a review so that new students are able to merge with the current class. 10/26 -12/7 at 6:30- 7:30 p.m.

Social Dance – Partner Dance Classes: There are five different options –West Coast Dance I, West Coast Swing II, Partner Social Dance I, Partner Social Dance II & Partner Social Swing I. Classes vary from Monday-Wednesday starting as early as 7:10 p.m.

If you are interested in any classes above, click HERE to register or find out more details.