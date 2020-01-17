Calling all writers: EPIC Group Writers contest begins Feb. 1

Edmonds-based EPIC Group Writers invites all writers — from beginners to published authors — to enter the EPIC Writing Contest, which begins Feb. 1 and ends April 9. The following online submissions are accepted in both Prose and Poetry categories:

Prose – Adults and students in grades 8-12 (fiction or non-fiction). Portions of larger works are acceptable if under 1,500 words.

Poetry – Adults and students in grades 8-12.

Cash awards in each category are $100 for first place and $50 for second place.

For more information, visit the EPIC Writing Contest page on EPIC’s website at www.epicgroupwriters.com/epic-writing-contest.html.