Camp Killoqua now hiring for summer camp positions

Camp Killoqua, a summer day and overnight camp located in Stanwood, is seeking key staff members for its summer 2022 season.

The camp serve kids in grade pre-K through 12th grade in loosely-structured, week-long summer experiences.

The programs are open to all — and the camp strives to be inclusive; acceptance and participation is open to everyone regardless of race, religion, socioeconomic status, disability, sexual orientation or other aspect of diversity.

More information on Camp Killoqua’s programs and job opportunities can be found at campkilloqua.org.