Camp Stitch-a-Lot summer camp offered in Lynnwood July 7-11

Kids ages 10-17 can learn to sew, crochet and embroider at Camp Stitch-a-Lot, offered July 7-11 at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.

The camp is sponsored by Clothing and Textile Advisors of Snohomish County, a 30-year-old nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the camp and the group’s annual fabric sale — Aug. 16 at Mariner High School — support college scholarships and other community sewing programs.

You can learn more and register here.