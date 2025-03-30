Camp Stitch-a-Lot summer camp offered in Lynnwood July 7-11

Kids ages 10-17 can learn to sew, crochet and embroider at Camp Stitch-a-Lot, offered July 7-11 at Maple Park Church, 17620 60th Ave. W., Lynnwood.
The camp is sponsored by Clothing and Textile Advisors of Snohomish County, a 30-year-old nonprofit organization. Proceeds from the camp and the group’s annual fabric sale — Aug. 16 at Mariner High School — support college scholarships and other community sewing programs.
You can learn more and register here.
