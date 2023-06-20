Campaign finance reports for local races as of June 20, 2023

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.
For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.
The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that candidates who spent more than $5,000 on a prior campaign or expect to spend $5,000 on the current campaign must file campaign finance reports with the PDC. Candidates who do not meet either of these criteria must still register with the PDC and file a personal financial report, but are not required to file campaign financial reports. Candidates who are on the ballot but are not filing campaign financial reports with the PDC show “NA” in the financials columns below.
|City of Lynnwood campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|NICK COELHO
|City Council Pos 4
|$11,597.49
|$1,871.38
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAMES RAY SMITH (I)
|City Council Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ROBERT LEUTWYLER
|City Council Pos 5
|$2,200.11
|$1,278.32
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JULIETA ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY (I)
|City Council Pos 5
|$1,700.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GEORGE HURST (I)
|City Council Pos 6
|$2,508.00
|$298.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DEREK HANUSCH
|City Council Pos 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DAVID PARSHALL
|City Council Pos 7
|$6,402.72
|$3,988.72
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|CARIN CHASE (I)
|Director Dist 1
|$250.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NICHOLAS LOGAN
|Director Dist 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|RICHARD HAWK CRAMER
|Director Dist 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NANCY KATIMS (I)
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|EVANS NICHOLAS JENKINS
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ARJUN KATHURIA
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|DEANA KNUTSEN (I)
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|BOB MEADOR
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|KARIANA WILSON (I)
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MARK LAURENCE
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 06-20-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|THOMAS ARONSON
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MICHAEL FEARNEHOUGH (I)
|Commissioner Pos 2
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CAROL MCMAHON
|Commissioner Pos 2
|$610.12
|$10.12
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MICAH ROWLAND (I)
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DEREK DANIELS (I)
|Commissioner Pos 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|EDWARD WIDDIS
|Commissioner Pos 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
