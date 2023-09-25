Campaign finance reports for local races as of Sept. 25, 2023

Here is the latest update from the Washington State Public Disclosure Commission (PDC) on candidates’ campaign finances.
For readers interested in following the money in more depth, the link in the right column opens the candidate’s detailed PDC reporting page with information on individual contributors, amounts each contributed, and how/where the money has been spent. Click there to see the breakdown of contribution from individuals vs businesses vs PACs, detailed spending records and more.
These numbers reflect the current numbers on the PDC site at the time of writing, and may not reflect the latest figures. These numbers are being continually updated as candidates file additional information. For the latest information, check the PDC website here and the Secretary of State’s Vote WA page here.
The Washington State Public Disclosure laws require that local office or judicial candidates in jurisdictions with 5,000 or more registered voters must file both a personal financial affairs statement and a campaign finance report with the PDC. If the candidate expects to raise $7,000 or more, they must file both reports regardless of the number of eligible voters.
Local office or judicial candidates in a jurisdiction with 2,000 or more but less than 5,000 registered voters and who expect to raise less than $7,000 need only file a personal financial statement. Candidates for local or judicial office in jurisdictions with less than 2,000 registered voters and do not expect to raise $7,000 or more are not required to file any reports with the PDC.
Detailed filing requirement information is available on the PDC website here.
Candidates who are on the ballot and have not filed campaign financial reports with the PDC as of the date of our reports show “NA” in the financials columns below.
In all listings, (I) indicates incumbent. Candidates whose names are struck through indicate those who were eliminated in the Aug. 1 primary election.
|City of Lynnwood campaign financials as of 09-25-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|NICK COELHO
|City Council Pos 4
|$14,783.20
|$6.794.14
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JAMES RAY SMITH (I)
|City Council Pos 4
|$3,559.00
|$1,049.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ROBERT LEUTWYLER
|City Council Pos 5
|$3,495.35
|$2,558.40
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|JULIETA ALTAMIRANO-CROSBY (I)
|City Council Pos 5
|$10,073.70
|$4,037.01
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|GEORGE HURST (I)
|City Council Pos 6
|$5,758.00
|$3,765.44
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DEREK HANUSCH
|City Council Pos 7
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DAVID PARSHALL
|City Council Pos 7
|$9,275.99
|$5,489.42
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Edmonds School Dist campaign financials as of 09-25-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|CARIN CHASE (I)
|Director Dist 1
|$1,803.32
|$786.82
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NICHOLAS LOGAN
|Director Dist 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|RICHARD HAWK CRAMER
|Director Dist 3
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|NANCY KATIMS (I)
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|EVANS NICHOLAS JENKINS
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|ARJUN KATHURIA
|Director Dist 5
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|Public Hospital District 2 financials as of 09-25-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|DEANA KNUTSEN (I)
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|BOB MEADOR
|Commissioner Pos 1
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|KARIANNA WILSON (I)
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MARK LAURENCE
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|South SnoCo Fire candidate financials as of 09-25-2023
|Name
|Office
|Raised
|Spent
|Debt
|Contributors, spending details, etc.
|MICHAEL FEARNEHOUGH (I)
|Commissioner Pos 2
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|CAROL MCMAHON
|Commissioner Pos 2
|$2,280.88
|$1,628.17
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|MICAH ROWLAND (I)
|Commissioner Pos 4
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|DEREK DANIELS (I)
|Commissioner Pos 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
|EDWARD WIDDIS
|Commissioner Pos 6
|$0.00
|$0.00
|$0.00
|Click for Details
