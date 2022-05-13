Candidate filing for federal, state and county office opens May 16

Candidate filing begins at 9 a.m. Monday, May 16, for the 2022 ballot. There are 41 offices available for filing including U.S. senator, U.S. representative, state senator, state representative, judicial positions, county prosecuting sttorney and public utility district commissioner. Candidate filings for political party precinct committee officer positions will also be accepted. A complete list of offices up for election can be found at www.snoco.org/elections.

Candidates may file online at www.snoco.org/elections starting at 9 a.m. May 16, until 4 p.m. Friday, May 20. In-person filing for races wholly within Snohomish County is available at the Snohomish County Auditor’s Office from May 16 through May 20 during the business hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Candidates for statewide and multi-county offices may file online or in person with the Washington State Secretary of State in Olympia.

The Snohomish County Auditor’s Office is located on the first floor of the Administration West Building at 3000 Rockefeller Ave. in Everett.

To file for office, an individual must be a registered voter. Positions may have additional requirements such as being a registered voter within the district, being a minimum age or paying a filing fee. Requirements for each position can be found in the 2022 Candidate Guide posted at www.snoco.org/elections.

Each candidate will provide the following at the time of filing:

Name (as listed in the voter registration records)

Date of birth

Email address

Filing fee (if applicable)

Additional information, including a complete list of offices up for election, candidate filing fees and position qualifications, is available at www.snoco.org/elections. Contact Snohomish County Elections at 425-388-3444 or elections@snoco.org with questions.