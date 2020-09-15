Candidate forum for state legislators, PUD commissioner, judges set for Sept. 21 via Zoom

The Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition (ENAC) — in partnership with Sno-Isle of the Sierra Club — is hosting a local candidate forum on Sunday, Sept. 21 from 6:15-7:30 p.m. via Zoom. All are invited to join and learn more about the candidates running for the 21st and 32nd legislative districts, PUD and Snohomish Superior Court.

“We want our community to have an opportunity to learn more about each candidate, to explore why they’re running and what their platform is,” said Anabel Hovig, one of the event coordinators.

Traditionally, this annual event gives attendees an opportunity to mingle with the candidates and to ask questions. This year, due to COVID-19, only a few questions will be selected from the Zoom chat thread; however, attendees will be encouraged to follow up with the candidates via email after the event.

The event is free and open to the public. Register to secure your spot at: https://us02web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEsf-qppzgsHtMcUWNomfHZITiit4WzGUJX

For more information about ENAC, visit at edmondsnac.net.

The following candidates have been invited:

Public Utilities District 1 Commissioner District 1

Sid Logan

Rob Toyer

Snohomish Superior Court Position 8

Robert Grant

Cassandra Lopez-Shaw

Legislative District 21

Position 1

Strom Peterson

Brian Thompson

Position 2

Lillian Ortiz-Self

Amy Schaper

Legislative District 32

Position 1

Cindy Ryu

Shirley Sutton

Position 2

Lauren Davis

Tamra Smilanich