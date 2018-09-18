Candidate forum Sept. 24 in Everett for two PUD Commissioner races

The organization 350 Everett is hosting a candidate forum Tuesday, Sept. 24 for the two Snohomish County PUD Commissioner races:

District 1: Mary Rollins, Sid Logan

District 2: Rebecca Wolfe, David Chan

The Sept. 24 meeting of 350 Everett is at the Everett United Church of Christ, 2624 Rockefeller Ave. Social time at 6:30 p.m., a brief meeting at 7:15 p.m., the candidate forum begins at 8:15 p.m.

The public is invited to attend.