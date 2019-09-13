Candidate Meet and Greet statement: Carin Chase, Edmonds School Board

The following is a transcript of the three-minute statement read by Carin Chase, incumbent running for re-election to the Edmonds School District Board of Directors, Position 1, during a candidate Meet and Greet event Sept. 8 at Edmonds Center for the Arts.

Her opponent, Al Rutledge, did not attend.

While much of the Sept. 8 candidate event focused on Edmonds candidates, it also included candidates for Edmonds School Board and Snohomish County Superior Court Judge, who will appear on Nov. 5 general election ballots in Edmonds, Lynnwood and Mountlake Terrace.

We will post future candidate statements from that event here, by position, over the next several days.

You can also see video of the candidates speaking here. The event was sponsored by the Edmonds Neighborhood Action Coalition, Indivisible Edmonds and the Sierra Club.

Carin Chase

Edmonds School District Board of Directors Position 1

www.carinchase.com

“I’m grateful for this community interaction, because that’s what public service is all about. It’s been my pleasure to serve for the last four years on the Edmonds School Board as legislative representative of the Board.

“My son recently graduated from Mountlake Terrace High School, and I’m so proud of both him and our district. We have a very diverse district — it’s majority kids of color, and many of you might not know that. I’m also proud that in the past year our board has centered its policy-making on the interests of historically marginalized populations. I’m also incredibly proud of all we’ve done to be sound fiscal stewards of our budgeting process.

“You’ve seen us struggling with the challenges we’ve faced as a district but together with collaboration between community members, all of our partners, and our board and superintendent, I’m confident that we can together move forward with this phenomenally wonderful Edmonds School Board.

“I want to hear your concerns whether or not you are a taxpayer or have children in the district. I want to hear your concerns about your property taxes, the budget and how we represent the district in Olympia. I look forward to collaborating with you as we move forward over the next four years. Our work is not done.”