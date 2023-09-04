Candidate speaker series starts Sept. 6 in Everett

The Carl Gipson Center in Everett is hosting a 2023 Candidate Speaker Series that starts Wednesday, Sept. 6 at 3025 Lombard Ave., Everett.

The center describes itself as “a membership-based community serving adults 50-plus, veterans, individuals with disabilities, underserved communities, immigrants, youth and families.”

The candidate events are free and open to all. Lunch is available, but guests are not required to purchase lunch to attend. Speakers will begin around 11:45 a.m., speak for 10-15 minutes, then have 15 minutes for a question-and-answer session.

Snohomish County candidates include:

Sept. 6 | Bob Hagglund (R)

Candidate for Snohomish County Executive

Sept. 13 | Mary Anderson

Candidate for Superior Court Judge Position 17

Sept. 18 | Susanna Johnson

Candidate for Snohomish County Sheriff

Sept. 20 | Adam Fortney

Candidate for Snohomish County Sheriff

Oct. 2 | Dave Somers (D)

Candidate for Snohomish County Executive

Oct. 4 | Cindy Gobel

Candidate for Snohomish County Auditor

Oct. 11 | Patrick Moriarty

Candidate for Superior Court Judge Position 17

Oct. 16 | Georgia Fisher

Candidate for Snohomish County Council, District 2

Oct. 18 | Garth Fell

Candidate for Snohomish County Auditor

Nov. 6 | Megan Dunn (D)

Candidate for Snohomish County Council, District 2