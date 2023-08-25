Candlelight vigil and donation drive for Maui Aug. 25

A Lahaina Strong gathering to support the people of Maui is set for 6-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25 at Bobby’s Hawaiian Style Restaurant in Lynnwood. The candlelight vigil will also include a roster of keynote speakers who will share stories. Donations will go to the Maui Relief Fund, providing aid and assistance to those affected by recent events.

Bobby’s Hawaiian Style Restaurant is located at 14626 Highway 99.