Scene in Lynnwood: Candy and community resources at Alderwood Mall Trunk-or-Treat event

More than 4,000 children and parents participated an Oct. 28 Trunk or Treat event at Lynnwood’s Alderwood Mall parking lot, which was transformed into a showcase of stunning low riders, impressing everyone with their sleek designs and pristine paint jobs.

The event was a first for the Ruthless Ryderz Foundation, and it was co-sponsored by the City of Lynnwood and the Verdant Health Commission. Children collected candy from more than 20 nonprofit organizations. The Alderwood Mall parking lot was transformed into a candy heaven for kids, and for adults there was a fair featuring community resources and information.

The event also created an opportunity to give back, as families donated over 3,000 perishable goods to the Lynnwood Food Bank.

“This event demonstrated the power of a community coming together to create a safe and positive experience for children and families,” said Verdant Superintendent Lisa Edwards, who also noted that Verdant plans to sponsor it again next year.