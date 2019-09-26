Canuck the crow is missing — and there’s a $10K reward for his return

Have you seen Canuck the crow?

Bill Anderson, a local wildlife photographer, shared a message he received Thursday regarding Canuck, described as “a semi-tame wild crow that is famous on social media.”

Canuck went missing on Aug. 30 from Vancouver, B.C. and there is a $10,000 reward for his safe return.

According to this CBC article, Canuck became a media celebrity in 2016 after he stole a knife from a Vancouver crime scene. He wears a federal government of Canada band and an orange zip tie (see photo above).

The message Anderson received indicated there have been multiple sightings of a crow in Lynnwood with two bands, one described as white and one as red. The first sighting was Sept. 2 at the Lynnwood Fred Meyer store on 196th Street Southwest. On Wednesday, Sept. 25, a woman reported seeing the crow at Lake Forest Park.

Anyone who has seen Canuck or has information about him can email [email protected]