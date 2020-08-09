Capital facilities public hearing set for Aug. 10 Lynnwood City Council business meeting

At its last business meeting before summer recess, the Lynnwood City Council will hold a public hearing for proposed changes to the city’s Capital Facilities Plan (CFP) and Transportation Improvement Program (TIP).

The public hearing at the council’s Aug. 10 business meeting is for a proposed ordinance updating the CFP and TIP cover for the next six years, 2021-26. Having an adopted six-year CFP and TIP allows the city to compete for federal and state grants and to meet other state and/or federal requirements. The capital projects are derived directly from the prior CFP, 2020-25, with minor modifications. New projects are also added.

The TIP projects are the transportation projects located in the CFP and all projects are based on policies set forth in the City of Lynnwood Comprehensive Plan.

The council will vote whether to adopt the CFP and TIP at its Sept. 14 business meeting after returning from summer recess.

In other business, the council is scheduled to vote on whether to approve, as part of its unanimous connect agenda, an interlocal agreement between the city and Community Transit for the future Swift Orange Line. The new bus rapid transit (BRT) service will connect Edmonds College to McCollum Park Park & Ride with stations in City Center and Alderwood.

Also on the unanimous consent agenda, the council will vote on authorizing the mayor to enter into a contract with Parametrix of Seattle for consultation and design of the Scriber Creek Trail improvements project.

Scriber Creek Trail is currently a soft-surface pedestrian trail that generally follows the Scriber Creek corridor in Lynnwood. The trail links Scriber Lake Park, Sprague’s Pond Mini Park, Scriber Creek Park, the Interurban Trail and Lynnwood Transit Center on 44 Avenue West. The project will improve and convert the existing trail to a multi-modal facility.

The council previously discusses both items at its Aug. 3 work session.

Councilmembers will be meeting remotely via Zoom and will stream the meeting at 6 p.m. live online. Fore more information about the council’s video streaming service, visit the council’s webpage.

To view the full meeting agenda, click here.