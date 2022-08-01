Carbon Health opens first Washington state clinic in Lynnwood

Carbon Health is now open at 2915 184th St. S.W. #5, in Lynnwood.

The company’s first clinic in Washington state, it will be open for urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody testing. Eventually, they plan to transitions into a full-service primary care clinic. Patients are able to book both in-clinic urgent care and COVID-19 diagnostic antibody test appointments without a referral.

The clinic will be open seven days a week from 9 a.m. – 7 p.m.

Patients can book an appointment online at CarbonHealth.com or via the Carbon Health app.