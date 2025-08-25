Cardboard cactus craft class at Lynnwood Library Sept. 6

Posted: August 24, 2025 3

Maria Casey of The Fat Brush Art Workshop will present a cardboard cactus craft class from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 6 at the Lynnwood Library.

You will craft a vibrant desert landscape inspired by the stunning scenery of Latin America. Learn to create mixed media art with cardboard, color pencils and markers, and add a unique touch by incorporating flowers cut from old magazine paper to give your artwork a 3D effect.

Casey holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from Universidad Femenina de Mexico and a Diplome’ de Maitre de Formation de Pebeo in Art from Provence, France. Currently she serves as Art Instructor at schools in the Seattle Archdiocese, teaching a wide variety of creative expressions. She collaborates with many organizations to work with Latino and Hispanic children, helping them to understand their culture and identity through the arts.

This is a bilingual program in English and Spanish.

You can learn more here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Real first and last names — as well as city of residence — are required for all commenters.
This is so we can verify your identity before approving your comment.

BACK TO HOME