The YWCA hosted its first-ever RISE Career Training Workshop Thursday at Edmonds Center for the Arts. Aimed at local women at all stages of their careers, it was supported by community partners and women-owned businesses across Snohomish County, including My Edmonds News, MLTnews and Lynnwood Today. Attendees received professional headshots, advice on resume and interview skills, and makeup and wardrobe makeovers.

— Photos by Julia Wiese